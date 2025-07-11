World Investment Advisors Purchases 282 Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD)

World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,808 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,118,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,946,072,000 after buying an additional 1,415,934 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 38,989,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,819,000 after buying an additional 5,756,584 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,990,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,233,000 after buying an additional 1,491,472 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $992,204,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 16,803,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,169,000 after buying an additional 622,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $73.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $75.12. The company has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.7568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 42.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TD. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.