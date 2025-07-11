World Investment Advisors Purchases 341 Shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,105 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Antero Resources were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 0.68. Antero Resources Corporation has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $44.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,061,987 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $43,350,309.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,690.66. The trade was a 96.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,004,472.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 306,819 shares in the company, valued at $12,229,805.34. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,125,200 shares of company stock worth $45,887,466 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

