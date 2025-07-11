World Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,410 Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,184,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 25,047.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 885,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,259,000 after buying an additional 881,935 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Garmin by 673.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 441,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,823,000 after buying an additional 384,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Garmin by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,394,000 after buying an additional 286,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Garmin by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 398,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,121,000 after purchasing an additional 247,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $217.80 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $160.71 and a fifty-two week high of $246.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.16. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.00.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $399,685.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,266,390. This trade represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,605,471.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,785,484.50. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

