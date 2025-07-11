World Investment Advisors Raises Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of J. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 345.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,637,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,564 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 933.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,988 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 664,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,799,000 after acquiring an additional 396,759 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 639.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 342,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,375,000 after acquiring an additional 295,957 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,007,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,637,000 after purchasing an additional 289,573 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.86.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $136.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.23 and a 1 year high of $156.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.55.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

