World Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

World Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,781,051,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 678,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,073,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,630,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,585,000 after buying an additional 26,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 286,768.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,129,000 after buying an additional 258,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,586.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,855.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,865.49. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $1,484.29 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price (up previously from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,283.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,621.50. This trade represents a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.99, for a total value of $5,967,987.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 44,338 shares in the company, valued at $69,432,864.62. The trade was a 7.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,906 shares of company stock valued at $45,222,913 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

