World Investment Advisors Sells 1,329 Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

World Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,231 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in General Motors were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 31,755 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in General Motors by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 260,565 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,880,000 after buying an additional 24,398 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in General Motors by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,699 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:GM opened at $53.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. Mizuho raised their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GM

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.