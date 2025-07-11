World Investment Advisors Sells 1,700 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

World Investment Advisors lowered its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,573,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,729,000 after acquiring an additional 359,850 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 709,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,022,000 after purchasing an additional 317,278 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 414,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after buying an additional 246,170 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,353,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,592,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

XYLD stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.97. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

