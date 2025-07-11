World Investment Advisors Sells 513 Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

World Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $1,064,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Lam Research by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 248,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.48.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.3%

LRCX stock opened at $101.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 53.21%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

