World Investment Advisors Sells 6,303 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

World Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYLD. Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,157,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,991,000. DKM Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,447,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 104,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 846,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,957,000 after purchasing an additional 102,245 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SYLD opened at $68.11 on Friday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day moving average is $65.18.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

