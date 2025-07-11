World Investment Advisors Takes Position in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Acuity by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Acuity by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Acuity by 520.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 6,000 shares of Acuity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.04, for a total transaction of $1,806,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,696 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,243.84. This trade represents a 24.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total transaction of $1,230,487.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,115.40. The trade was a 38.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYI opened at $302.73 on Friday. Acuity, Inc. has a one year low of $216.81 and a one year high of $345.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Acuity had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Acuity’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Acuity from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.60.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

