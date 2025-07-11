World Investment Advisors Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCQ stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0679 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.