WPP (LON:WPP) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 590 to GBX 480. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. WPP traded as low as GBX 423.70 ($5.76) and last traded at GBX 424.90 ($5.77), with a volume of 16505572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 433.40 ($5.89).

WPP Trading Down 2.0%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 557.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 635.04. The company has a market cap of £4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get WPP alerts:

About WPP

(Get Free Report)

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.