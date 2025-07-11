WPP (LON:WPP) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 590 to GBX 480. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. WPP traded as low as GBX 423.70 ($5.76) and last traded at GBX 424.90 ($5.77), with a volume of 16505572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 433.40 ($5.89).
WPP Trading Down 2.0%
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 557.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 635.04. The company has a market cap of £4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
About WPP
At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WPP
- What is a SEC Filing?
- BigBear.ai: Why a 90% Rally Could Be Just the Start
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 5 Hot Stocks With Summer Buybacks You Can Cash In On
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Why Now Could Be the Smartest Time to Buy Crypto Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.