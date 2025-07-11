Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stake Lifted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Xencor worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 317.9% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,402,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,883 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,288,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xencor by 452.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 837,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,236,000 after buying an additional 685,557 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,167,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xencor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,017,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,239,000 after acquiring an additional 418,040 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on XNCR. Wall Street Zen lowered Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. William Blair started coverage on Xencor in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Xencor from $22.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In related news, Director Ellen Feigal sold 2,993 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $27,595.46. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,867.26. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Valente sold 4,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $50,914.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,334.07. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,810 shares of company stock valued at $154,123 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

XNCR stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $660.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 31.94% and a negative net margin of 181.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

