Zelman & Associates Issues Pessimistic Forecast for RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Price

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Zelman & Associates from $305.00 to $251.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of RH from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $275.00 target price on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of RH from $500.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.35.

NYSE:RH opened at $213.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.03 and its 200-day moving average is $267.86. RH has a 52-week low of $123.03 and a 52-week high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $813.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.66 million. RH had a net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in RH by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RH by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of RH by 607.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

