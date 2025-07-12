10,575 Shares in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG) Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 448,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 36,459 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,053,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 43,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FIIG opened at $20.80 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.61.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

