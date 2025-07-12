10,727 Shares in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Bought by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 813.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the first quarter worth $78,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Newmark Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Newmark Group by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 58.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $12.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $665.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.28 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

