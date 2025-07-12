1,129 Shares in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) Acquired by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTB. FMR LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,110,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,690,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 18,471.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 705,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,145,000 after acquiring an additional 701,905 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,662,000 after acquiring an additional 286,049 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,939,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Cowen started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.48.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $201.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. M&T Bank Corporation has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total value of $1,229,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,806.40. This trade represents a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

