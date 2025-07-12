1,193,018 Shares in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM) Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,193,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,803,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $497,880,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,744,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,594,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,170,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,816,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXNM. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TXNM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho downgraded TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of TXNM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TXNM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE:TXNM opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $57.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.78 and its 200 day moving average is $52.41.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). TXNM Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $482.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

