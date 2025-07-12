1,230 Shares in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AYI. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Acuity by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,088,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $317,977,000 after acquiring an additional 668,048 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Acuity during the 4th quarter valued at $110,236,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Acuity by 29,415.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 227,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,852,000 after acquiring an additional 226,501 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Acuity by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,102,000 after acquiring an additional 152,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Acuity by 1,256.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 161,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,086,000 after acquiring an additional 149,297 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AYI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Acuity from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.60.

Acuity Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of AYI opened at $298.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.90 and a 200 day moving average of $282.23. Acuity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.81 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.68. Acuity had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Acuity’s payout ratio is presently 5.36%.

Insider Transactions at Acuity

In other Acuity news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 6,000 shares of Acuity stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.04, for a total transaction of $1,806,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,243.84. The trade was a 24.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,125 shares of Acuity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total value of $1,230,487.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,115.40. This trade represents a 38.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acuity Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

