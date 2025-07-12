12,874 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Acquired by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 471.7% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

In other Archer Aviation news, CFO Mark Mesler sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $659,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 711,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,242,709.75. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $423,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 212,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,340.31. This trade represents a 19.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,519 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ACHR. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Archer Aviation from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACHR

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

ACHR stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $13.92.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Archer Aviation

(Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.