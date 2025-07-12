1,480 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 79,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,668 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,904,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $194.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.25 and a 52 week high of $233.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.46 and a 200-day moving average of $201.12.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $248.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $209.00 target price on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.