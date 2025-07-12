22,733 Shares in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGTI opened at $12.18 on Friday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $21.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Rigetti Computing from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

