2,324 Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Purchased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BFAM. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 79.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 244.2% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 72.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $122,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 29,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,269.44. This trade represents a 3.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $321,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,821.93. This represents a 10.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,282 shares of company stock worth $1,848,993. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $115.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.30. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.75 and a 12 month high of $141.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.49 and its 200-day moving average is $121.76.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $665.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.34 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.