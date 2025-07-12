28,477 Shares in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, July 4th. Desjardins started coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Ero Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE ERO opened at $15.10 on Friday. Ero Copper Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

