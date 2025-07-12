3,054 Shares in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIW. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1,161.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 369.5% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $109.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.43. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $89.31 and a one year high of $111.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

