3,066 Shares in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Acquired by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,066 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $156,888,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $39,660,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,445,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,409,000 after purchasing an additional 414,236 shares in the last quarter. SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $31,886,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Logitech International by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,273,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,254,000 after purchasing an additional 266,167 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on LOGI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Logitech International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Logitech International from $108.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Logitech International from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

Logitech International Price Performance

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $94.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.38. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $64.73 and a 12 month high of $105.65.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 13.86%. Logitech International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.543 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.37.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

