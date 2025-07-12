362 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Purchased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,373,859,000 after buying an additional 1,390,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $802,036,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,291,000 after buying an additional 814,713 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,085,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,485,527,000 after buying an additional 810,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,575,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,122,168,000 after buying an additional 393,997 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $567.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $545.22 and its 200 day moving average is $620.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 31.94%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 30th. Argus cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $560.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $823.54.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

