4,203 Shares in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,667,000 after acquiring an additional 33,844 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $1,689,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 1.6%
Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $76.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
