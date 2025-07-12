5,144 Shares in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,144 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTDR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 9,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $52.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.46. Matador Resources Company has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $66.89.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.87 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matador Resources news, EVP William Thomas Elsener bought 750 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 111,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,999.70. This represents a 0.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher P. Calvert bought 1,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,245. This trade represents a 4.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,850 shares of company stock worth $601,103. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

