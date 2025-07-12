8,073 Shares in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHC. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 176,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $42.77 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $43.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

