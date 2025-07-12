882 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH) Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,632,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 181,073 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,214,000 after acquiring an additional 427,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,144,000 after purchasing an additional 34,992 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,229,000 after purchasing an additional 294,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,307,000 after purchasing an additional 91,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $221.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.24. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1 year low of $219.72 and a 1 year high of $365.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $364.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $414.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total transaction of $214,414.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,702. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $28,005,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 257,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,484,262.90. The trade was a 25.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

