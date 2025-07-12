8,930 Shares in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY) Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARTY. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,407,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $461,000.

NYSEARCA ARTY opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $41.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35.

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

