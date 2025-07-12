9,142 Shares in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Purchased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GFI. Scotiabank raised their target price on Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Gold Fields to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

