9,149 Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,149 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,594,066,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,886,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,915,512,000 after buying an additional 1,296,428 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,533,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,695,087,000 after buying an additional 12,609,616 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in UBS Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 34,979,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,335,000 after buying an additional 5,555,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in UBS Group by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 28,307,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,359,000 after buying an additional 17,525,749 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on UBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS opened at $35.72 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $36.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

