9,439 Shares in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTM. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in LATAM Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,754,597,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,035,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,125,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 618,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after acquiring an additional 318,092 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in LATAM Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,802,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in LATAM Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000.

Shares of LTM stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 3.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.80. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

LATAM Airlines Group ( NYSE:LTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 148.44% and a net margin of 8.25%. Analysts anticipate that LATAM Airlines Group S.A. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LATAM Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

