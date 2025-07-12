A Brooke Seawell Sells 49,131 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director A Brooke Seawell sold 49,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.73. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,826,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,389,781.06. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A Brooke Seawell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 9th, A Brooke Seawell sold 48,971 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.36, for a total transaction of $7,999,902.56.

On Tuesday, July 8th, A Brooke Seawell sold 50,300 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total transaction of $8,000,215.00.

On Monday, July 7th, A Brooke Seawell sold 50,514 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $7,999,902.18.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, A Brooke Seawell sold 51,411 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $8,000,065.71.

On Tuesday, July 1st, A Brooke Seawell sold 51,740 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total value of $8,000,038.80.

On Monday, June 30th, A Brooke Seawell sold 50,912 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.13, for a total value of $7,999,802.56.

On Friday, June 27th, A Brooke Seawell sold 50,980 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $7,999,781.60.

On Thursday, June 26th, A Brooke Seawell sold 51,455 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $7,999,708.85.

On Wednesday, June 25th, A Brooke Seawell sold 52,774 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.59, for a total value of $8,000,010.66.

On Tuesday, June 24th, A Brooke Seawell sold 54,467 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $8,000,112.96.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $164.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.89.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.03.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

