Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $32,190,400.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $32,190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 708,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,573,246. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 23rd, Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $30,552,560.00.

On Monday, June 9th, Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total value of $32,898,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $30,363,760.00.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Joseph Gebbia sold 2,509 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.70, for a total transaction of $322,908.30.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $28,397,048.20.

On Tuesday, May 6th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $26,322,769.40.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $24,475,632.70.

ABNB opened at $135.35 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93. The stock has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.00 and a 200-day moving average of $130.63.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 75.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 209.6% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.47.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

