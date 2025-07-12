Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 1,064 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HMC. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 460.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 50.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 277.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMC opened at $30.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.36. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $36.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5,371.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HMC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Macquarie lowered shares of Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

