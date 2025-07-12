Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,307 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $32,217.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 390,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,243. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 12,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $38,829.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 355,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,128. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,537 shares of company stock worth $485,444. 4.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $617.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $10.72.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

