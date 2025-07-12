Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $220,000 in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNOW. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of DNOW by 122.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of DNOW by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DNOW in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNOW in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of DNOW in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DNOW alerts:

DNOW Stock Down 1.4%

DNOW stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.08. DNOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.17 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 3.40%. DNOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DNOW from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DNOW

DNOW Profile

(Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.