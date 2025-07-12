Amalgamated Bank Buys 685 Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 295.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Insurance Group Price Performance

NYSE:HG opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.84. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.82. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $22.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hamilton Insurance Group ( NYSE:HG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $843.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Insider Transactions at Hamilton Insurance Group

In related news, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 6,000 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,189,680. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,776.60. The trade was a 29.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hamilton Insurance Group Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

