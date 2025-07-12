Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,515 Shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Adient were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 157.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 803.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADNT stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Adient has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $26.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADNT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Adient from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Adient from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays cut Adient from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

