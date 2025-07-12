Amarin Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Holdings Lowered by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Amarin Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 656,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76,600 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned 3.20% of Amarin worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amarin by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 31,555 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Amarin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,514,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 32,849 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Amarin by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,340,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 39,452 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Generation Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of AMRN opened at $16.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.82. Amarin Corporation PLC has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amarin Corporation PLC will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

AMRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amarin from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

