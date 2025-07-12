Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.42.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $225.02 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.90 and its 200 day moving average is $208.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,532,102.20. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,886,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,840,610 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,107,544,000 after buying an additional 4,087,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

