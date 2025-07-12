Analyzing Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) & Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY)

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Recruit has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iron Mountain has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Recruit alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruit 11.49% 22.63% 14.02% Iron Mountain 1.97% -201.62% 2.82%

Dividends

This table compares Recruit and Iron Mountain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Recruit pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $3.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Recruit pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iron Mountain pays out 765.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Iron Mountain has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Iron Mountain is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Recruit and Iron Mountain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruit 0 1 0 0 2.00 Iron Mountain 0 0 7 1 3.13

Iron Mountain has a consensus price target of $121.71, suggesting a potential upside of 24.29%. Given Iron Mountain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Iron Mountain is more favorable than Recruit.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Recruit and Iron Mountain”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruit $23.36 billion 3.71 $2.70 billion $0.36 30.81 Iron Mountain $6.15 billion 4.70 $180.16 million $0.41 238.85

Recruit has higher revenue and earnings than Iron Mountain. Recruit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iron Mountain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Iron Mountain beats Recruit on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruit

(Get Free Report)

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment. The Matching & Solutions segment offers HR solutions that support business clients’ recruiting and hiring activities and individual users’ job search activities through its job advertising services and placement services. This segment also provides marketing solutions that provide matching platforms for businesses in various industries, including housing and real estate, beauty, bridal, travel, dining, and others, as well as SaaS solutions, which are business and management support tools for small and medium-sized companies. The Staffing segment provides temporary staffing services in Japan, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in more than 60 countries. The company was formerly known as Recruit Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2012. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.