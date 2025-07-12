Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,135,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,979 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,452,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,807 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,382,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,653,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,146 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $530,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 373,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $147.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.06.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 35.73%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

