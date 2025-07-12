Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Acquires $3,148,006.68 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 224,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $3,148,006.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 52,160,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,332,128.32. This trade represents a 0.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Asana Stock Down 3.9%
Shares of ASAN opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $27.77.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Asana
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 825.1% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
