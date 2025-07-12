Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 101 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $286.78 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $296.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $796.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

