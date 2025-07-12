Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,665 Shares

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.98, for a total value of $1,686,146.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 444,570 shares in the company, valued at $97,796,508.60. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $1,644,065.85.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $1,640,080.05.

On Monday, June 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.16, for a total value of $1,557,221.40.

On Friday, June 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.66, for a total value of $1,561,053.90.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total value of $1,530,777.15.

On Monday, June 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total value of $1,476,892.20.

On Friday, June 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.44, for a total value of $1,475,052.60.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $1,505,712.60.

On Monday, June 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $1,538,212.20.

On Thursday, June 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $1,529,550.75.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $187.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $326.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.96 and its 200-day moving average is $234.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Atlassian from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Atlassian from $350.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $304.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 37.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 42.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 47,387.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Atlassian by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 24,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

