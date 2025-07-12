AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Stock Price Up 17.2% – What’s Next?

AUTO1 Group SE (OTC:ATOGF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 17.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.31 and last traded at $29.31. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AUTO1 Group in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41.

AUTO1 Group SE operates a digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to professional car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to consumers.

