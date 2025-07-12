AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Stock Price Up 17.2% – What’s Next?

AUTO1 Group SE (OTC:ATOGF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 17.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.31 and last traded at $29.31. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AUTO1 Group in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATOGF
AUTO1 Group Price Performance
About AUTO1 Group
AUTO1 Group SE operates a digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to professional car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to consumers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AUTO1 Group
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- The Meteoric Rise of Rocket Lab: A Space Stock to Watch
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Hot Tech Stocks Showing Bullish Price Action Right Now
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Meta and Autonomous Advertising: The Stock’s Next Big Tailwind?
Receive News & Ratings for AUTO1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUTO1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.